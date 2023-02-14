Police seal off woodland as teenager held on suspicion of murder of boy, 16

Police seal off woodland as teenager held on suspicion of murder of boy, 16

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy, with detectives sealing off an area of woodland beside a children’s playground as they investigate. Essex Police said officers were called to Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford, at around 11.30pm on Sunday following reports of a boy sustaining “serious injuries”.

