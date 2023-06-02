Police rule out contact between swimmers and vessel off Bournemouth beach

Police have confirmed that no vessel is believed to have been in “physical contact” with a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach. Dorset Police received a report from paramedics at about 4.30pm on Wednesday of people requiring assistance on the beach near to Bournemouth Pier. Emergency services attended the scene and 10 people were recovered from the water.