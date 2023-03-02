Police revisit scene of shooting of detective in Omagh one week on

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell revisiting the scene a week on from the shooting. Mr Caldwell was shot several times last Wednesday night at a sports centre on Omagh’s Killyclogher Road.

