Police release CCTV of suspect wanted after 39 people found dead in lorry
Sunday World Video Team
Detectives have released a photograph of a Romanian man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry. The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019. Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK. The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October 23 2019, and a number of occasions prior to October 23 2019.
