Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries

Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries

Sunday World Video Team

The family of a Sikh priest who was left in a pool of blood after a savage attack has appealed to the public to come forward if they have information about the incident. The 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack took place in Manchester city centre on June 23.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News