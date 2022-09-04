Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries
Sunday World Video Team
The family of a Sikh priest who was left in a pool of blood after a savage attack has appealed to the public to come forward if they have information about the incident. The 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack took place in Manchester city centre on June 23.
