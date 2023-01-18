Police release CCTV as it reveals gunmen shot victim in alleyway near home

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: Police Service NI Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lurgan have said he was shot by two gunmen in an alleyway near to his home. Police have released CCTV footage which shows the final movements of Shane Whitla before he was killed in the Co Armagh town. The 39-year-old father of four was discovered in a park in Lurgan on Thursday evening.

