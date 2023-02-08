Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime

Video Team

Police have rejected suggestions that missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime. Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in, had been looked at by detectives and discounted.

