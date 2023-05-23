Police put a man in handcuffs after he appeared to push a Just Stop Oil protester

Police put a man in handcuffs after he appeared to push a Just Stop Oil protester to the ground as the group blocked traffic on Blackfriars Bridge on Tuesday.

