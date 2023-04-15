Police pile on suspect after smoke bomb thrown at Japan PM Fumio Kishida during speech

Police pile on suspect after smoke bomb thrown at Japan PM Fumio Kishida during speech

Mick CarolanVideo Team

Police pile on suspect after smoke bomb thrown at Japan PM Fumio Kishida during speech

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News