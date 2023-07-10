Police formed human chain to reach boys who fell into frozen lake, inquest hears

Police officers formed a human chain and entered a freezing lake against medical advice to try to save four boys who had fallen into the icy water, an inquest into their deaths has heard. Brothers Samuel Butler, six, and Finlay Butler, eight, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10, had been “playing” on the frozen Babbs Mill Lake, in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, on December 11 2022 before the ice fragmented and they fell through.