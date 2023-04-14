Police CCTV footage of mother Shannon Marsden convicted of the ‘savage’ murder of baby son

Police CCTV footage of Shannon Marsden, mother of 10-month-old Finley Boden, pushing Finley around Chesterfield town centre on Christmas Eve 2020, and of Stephen Boden, father of 10-month-old Finley Boden, pushing Finley into a Tesco Express in Great Whittington, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at 7.16pm, which is the last time the baby was seen alive before his fatal collapse in the early hours of Christmas Day. The pair were convicted of the “savage and brutal” Christmas Day murder of their baby son on Friday after a five-week trial at Derby Crown Court, after burning and beating him “in repeated acts of severe violence” in the days before his death. Also contains footage of Finley Boden, playing very happily with his mother (not pictured) Shannon Marsden, on October 25, 2020, two months before his death.