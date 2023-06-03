Police cars attacked in Derry
Johnny Brew
Police have been attacked while attending a security alert in Derry on Friday evening. Riot police were deployed as objects and paint were thrown by youths in the area. The PSNI and Army Technical Officers (ATOs) were at the scene after officers discovered a suspicious object in the Ballymagroarty area of the city. Cordons were put in place on the Aileach Road junctions with the Ringfort Road, O’Connor Road and Harty Court but police said on Friday evening that no homes had been evacuated at the time.
