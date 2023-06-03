Police cars attacked in Derry

Police cars attacked in Derry

Johnny Brew

Police have been attacked while attending a security alert in Derry on Friday evening. Riot police were deployed as objects and paint were thrown by youths in the area. The PSNI and Army Technical Officers (ATOs) were at the scene after officers discovered a suspicious object in the Ballymagroarty area of the city. Cordons were put in place on the Aileach Road junctions with the Ringfort Road, O’Connor Road and Harty Court but police said on Friday evening that no homes had been evacuated at the time.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News