Police called to teenage brawl at Warrenpoint Pier

Police were called out after reports of young girls fighting at Warrenpoint Pier. The PSNI said they were contacted about a large gathering of young people, many of whom were drinking alcohol, in the Dock Street area of the town on Saturday. Fights were reported to have broken out between several girls. Once police arrived, the fighting had stopped. However, videos circulating online show a number of girls fighting while crowds gathered around them.

