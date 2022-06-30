Police bodycam footage shows arrest of Logan Mwangi's mother and stepfather

Police bodycam footage shows arrest of Logan Mwangi's mother and stepfather

Sunday World Video Team

Source: South Wales Police. Footage shows the moments John Cole and Angharad Williamson were arrested for the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi. John Cole, 40, was told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Angharad Williamson, 31, would serve a minimum of 28 years.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News