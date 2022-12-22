Police and family appeal for information about murder of pregnant woman in Co Armagh

Sunday World Video Team

The brother of a woman murdered in Co Armagh has urged those responsible to confess. Natalie McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday. Her brother Niall described his family’s devastation that they will never see her again, or meet her baby. The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder. Press conference with PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, Ms McNally's brother Niall McNally, and her uncle John McStravick.

