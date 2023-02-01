Police and CPS release footage of convicted murderer dancing outside victim's home

Video Team

Footage issued by the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service of Mohamed El-Abboud, dancing around in a video outside a three-bedroom house after he and accomplice Kusai Al-Jundi, murdered the property owner, 71-year-old businesswoman Louise Kam, from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. The pair have been jailed for at least 35 years at the Old Bailey for her murder.

