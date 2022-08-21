Polestar O2 concept car confirmed for production

Polestar O2 concept car confirmed for production

Sunday World Video Team

Polestar has confirmed the O2 Concept will go into production. It will produce 871bhp and 900Nm of torque and have a price tag of £165,000 with order books now open.

