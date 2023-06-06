Poland opposition party leads anti-government march

Poland’s largest opposition party led a march on Sunday aimed at mobilising voters against the right-wing government, which it accuses of eroding democracy and following Hungary and Turkey down the path to autocracy. The local government in Warsaw estimated that 500,000 people joined the march, led by the opposition party to which the city’s mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, belongs. Former prime minister Donald Tusk had called on Poles to march with him for the sake of the nation’s future.