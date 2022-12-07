Pleasure boat owner accused of smuggling migrants from Normandy to Devon
Sunday World Video Team
A man has been arrested on suspicion of using his pleasure boat to smuggle migrants across the Channel. The 57-year-old was stopped by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) while he was out with his dog in the Lydford area of Plymouth on Tuesday.
