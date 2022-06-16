Plan commissioned to restructure hospital network in Northern Ireland

A major plan mapping out how hospital services will be delivered across Northern Ireland is to be published in the autumn, the Health Minister has said. The move announced by Robin Swann will represent a significant step toward reconfiguring the region’s under-pressure health service. The Stormont Executive has previously backed reform plans that include a restructuring of the hospital network, with a focus on creating hubs to deliver key specialisms.

