Phillip Schofield axed as ambassador for the Prince’s Trust

Phillip Schofield has been axed as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust as the charity says it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him. Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. The relationship took place while the TV star was still married to wife Stephanie Lowe and before he came out publicly as gay.