Phillip Schofield admits relationship with ‘younger male colleague’ at ITV

Phillip Schofield has resigned from ITV after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with “a younger male colleague” at This Morning. The veteran TV presenter, 61, said that the affair began while he was still with his wife Stephanie, adding he was “very, very sorry” for having been unfaithful to her. Last weekend he announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV daytime show with “immediate effect”. Schofield, who also co-hosted Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby, said he would also step down from presenting the British Soap Awards, his last public commitment. In a statement released through the Daily Mail, the presenter apologised for lying about the relationship. “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he said. “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.” He added that “contrary to speculation” the relationship was “not illegal”.