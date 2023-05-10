Pep hails De Bruyne as second half strike earns City a draw in Madrid

Sathishaa Mohan

Kevin De Bruyne struck a stunning equaliser at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night as City came from behind to draw 1-1 after an equally brilliant opener from Real’s Vinicius Junior. The result leaves the tie delicately poised ahead of next week’s return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

