Pep Guardiola tells Man City players to hold heads high after RB Leipzig draw

Pep Guardiola told his Manchester City players to hold their heads high after drawing with RB Leipzig in the Champions League. City had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Germany after dominating the first half, with Riyad Mahrez's 27th-minute strike the sole reward for their total supremacy in the opening period. The second half was a different affair with chances at both ends, and Josko Gvardiol’s header 20 minutes from time restored parity before the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 14.