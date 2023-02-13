Pep Guardiola said their match today was 'in general a really good game'

Pep Guardiola said their match today was 'in general a really good game'

Video Team

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's match against Aston Villa was 'in general a really good game' following their 3-1 win in the Premier League.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News