Pep Guardiola said “special striker” Erling Haaland richly deserved the guard of honour
Pep Guardiola said “special striker” Erling Haaland richly deserved the guard of honour by his Manchester City team-mates after breaking the Premier League single-season scoring record. The 22-year-old has made a mockery of those doubting whether he could repeat his goalscoring feats after last summer’s switch from Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium. Haaland took his tally to 51 in all competitions on Wednesday night, when his cool finish moved his Premier League haul on to 35 and broke Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s competition record.
Irish Trump supporter waits to welcome former president to Doonbeg
Donald Trump addressed the crowds during his golf game in Scotland
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted "the whole thing should never have happened"
Man hospitalised after having part of ear bitten off in gruesome fight in Limerick
22 snakes found in woman's bag in Indian airport
Donald Trump has said Ireland has done a good job "luring" US companies to the country
Man held by police after 'shotgun cartridges thrown into Buckingham Palace'
Erik ten Hag wants Alejandro Garnacho to kick on and challenge for a regular starting spot
Allardyce: I'm as good as Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta
