Pep Guardiola refusing to get carried away despite top spot
Video Team
Pep Guardiola insists Arsenal remain in control of the Premier League title race despite losing top spot to his Manchester City side in midweek. City, the defending champions, took over at the summit after beating their rivals 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. After trailing by eight points last month, City appear to have momentum but Guardiola is refusing to get carried away.
