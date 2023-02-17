Pep Guardiola refusing to get carried away despite top spot

Pep Guardiola refusing to get carried away despite top spot

Video Team

Pep Guardiola insists Arsenal remain in control of the Premier League title race despite losing top spot to his Manchester City side in midweek. City, the defending champions, took over at the summit after beating their rivals 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. After trailing by eight points last month, City appear to have momentum but Guardiola is refusing to get carried away.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News