Pep Guardiola: Manchester City’s transfer business is done for summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not expect his side to do any more business in the transfer window. City made Sergio Gomez their fifth summer arrival earlier this week, with the Anderlecht left-back following Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega to the Etihad Stadium. But Guardiola has been told that is it with less than two weeks left in the transfer window.