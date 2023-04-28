Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is far from over

Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is far from over

Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is far from over despite his Manchester City side taking firm control this week with victory over Arsenal. City overpowered the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to move within two points of the leaders with two games in hand. Guardiola’s side now have the chance to take top spot when they travel to Fulham on Sunday. .

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News