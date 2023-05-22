Pep Guardiola insists City's success should not be demeaned by suggestion Arsenal 'bottled it'

Pep Guardiola insists City's success should not be demeaned by suggestion Arsenal 'bottled it'

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City's latest Premier League title success should not be demeaned by suggestion Arsenal 'bottled it' in the run-in.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News