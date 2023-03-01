Pep Guardiola hails ‘flabbergasting’ Phil Foden after FA Cup double

Pep Guardiola praised Phil Foden’s work ethic after the England forward’s double strike helped Manchester City reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Foden scored twice – once in each half – to put the visitors in command against Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City before the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne’s superb late strike sealed a 3-0 victory at Ashton Gate. The 22-year-old has now scored a dozen times during a campaign in which he has not always been in Guardiola’s starting XI.