Pep Guardiola hails ‘flabbergasting’ Phil Foden after FA Cup double

Pep Guardiola hails ‘flabbergasting’ Phil Foden after FA Cup double

Video Team

Pep Guardiola praised Phil Foden’s work ethic after the England forward’s double strike helped Manchester City reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Foden scored twice – once in each half – to put the visitors in command against Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City before the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne’s superb late strike sealed a 3-0 victory at Ashton Gate. The 22-year-old has now scored a dozen times during a campaign in which he has not always been in Guardiola’s starting XI.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News