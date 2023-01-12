Pep Guardiola had feared a poor Man City performance ahead of Southampton shock
Sunday World Video Team
Pep Guardiola claimed he had a premonition Manchester City would crash out of the Carabao Cup following his side’s shock 2-0 quarter-final loss at Premier League strugglers Southampton. First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.
Popular Videos
WATCH | Ugly scenes as youths trade blows in Longford town bringing traffic to standstill
Shock scenes | Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin
Video captures broad daylight shooting incident in Ennis halting site as feud escalates
Alejandro Miszan thanks everyone for their support as he returns home following vicious dog attack
Meet Dermot: the man putting smiles on passengers' faces at 5AM in Dublin Airport
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
CRIME WORLD | Episode 219: The advances in DNA technology helping to solve the world's most-puzzling cold cases
acting nutty | Kellogg’s promise Colin Farrell a bowl of Crunchy Nut ‘any time’ after Barry Keoghan ate his
busted | Blue star Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault over ‘chocolate children’ comment
Hutch no go | Gerry Hutch trial told ‘no further steps’ will be taken over alleged jailhouse confession
garda appeal | Burglary gang steal €220k cash from house in Co Wexford
'No joke hi!' | Derry Girls to get their own permanent exhibition in Derry City
court bed handed | ‘Lazy’ accused log into court hearings in their pyjamas, report reveals
Gene Simmons pays tribute to 'giant' Jeff Beck
Pep Guardiola had feared a poor Man City performance ahead of Southampton shock
Damien English resignation was the right decision - Tanaiste Micheal Martin
More Videos
Dana White refuses to step down as UFC chief despite video of him slapping wife
Shock scenes | Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin
WATCH | Ugly scenes as youths trade blows in Longford town bringing traffic to standstill
Alejandro Miszan thanks everyone for their support as he returns home following vicious dog attack
Video captures broad daylight shooting incident in Ennis halting site as feud escalates
Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah is seizing his moment after Arsenal beat Oxford
Sinn Fein President speaks following resignation of Damien English
Tanaiste would have ‘no problem’ with Sinn Fein leader attending a meeting on NI Protocol
ryan air rage | Blue star Lee Ryan told flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’, trial hears
hits and misses | Tops or flops? Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell’s best and worst movie roles
Lotto luck | Kerry has new millionaire as massive Lotto prize won
Dana White refuses to step down as UFC chief despite video of him slapping wife
comment | Why resigning was the best decision of Pope Benedict’s reign
jail death | Investigation launched after burglary gang member found dead in his prison cell
berserk | Drunk Donegal student pepper sprayed by gardai after hurling abuse and resisting arrest
grá ar an trá | New Irish language dating show will be ‘the Gaeltacht like you’ve never seen it before’
Shock scenes | Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed