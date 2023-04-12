Pep Guardiola ’emotionally destroyed’ after Manchester City take commanding lead

Pep Guardiola ’emotionally destroyed’ after Manchester City take commanding lead

Video Team

Pep Guardiola claimed he was emotionally drained and had aged 10 years after Manchester City’s stunning Champions League win over Bayern Munich. City put one foot in the semi-finals for a third successive year as they powered to a 3-0 victory over the German champions in the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

