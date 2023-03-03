Pep Guardiola believes it is ‘destiny’ for Vincent Kompany to manage Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt his job will one day belong to his former captain Vincent Kompany. Kompany has made a huge impression in his first season as Burnley boss, with his side currently 12 points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship. He will get the chance to return to the Etihad Stadium later this month after the Clarets were paired with City in the draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.