People smuggling ‘lynchpin’ jailed for seven-and-a-half years

Credit: National Crime Agency Footage released by the National Crime Agency of the arrest of Hai Xuan Le, a lynchpin figure in a cross-Channel operation, who was jailed for seven-and-a-half years. Le, who had himself entered the UK illegally, was jailed on Wednesday for seven and a half years after previously being convicted of conspiring with others to assist unlawful immigration.

