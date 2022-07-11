People enjoy the good weather in Dublin

Sunday World Video Team

People enjoy the good weather as local lifeguards keep a close watch at Seapoint Beach in South Dublin on Sunday as Met Eireann forecasted continued warm and dry days with the Highest temperatures climbing to 25 degrees.

