Pencil purported to have belonged to Hitler sells for 10th of estimate

A silver-plated pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler has sold for a 10th of its pre-auction estimate at a Belfast auction house. The pencil sold for £5,400 to an online bidder at Bloomfield Auctions in the Northern Ireland capital on Tuesday.

