Pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler to go under hammer in Belfast
A silver-plated pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler is set to go under the hammer in Belfast. It is believed to have been given to the former Nazi dictator by his long-term partner Eva Braun as a gift for his 52nd birthday on April 20, 1941. It is inscribed with ‘Eva’ in German and the initials “AH”. The pencil was originally purchased by a collector at an auction in 2002 and since then has remained in the collector’s family. Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast will also be selling an original signed photograph of Hitler at a sale of historical items next week. The wide-ranging sale will include a rare hand-written pardon by Queen Victoria dated to 1869 for Irish rebels convicted of treason and articles of agreement for a treaty signed between Great Britain and Ireland, which includes hand-written notes by former Irish unionist leader Edward Carson. He said they previously sold a teapot which belonged to senior Nazi Hermann Goring that ended up in a teapot museum in California. Interview with Karl Bennett, managing director of Bloomfield Auctions
