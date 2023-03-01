Pedro Pascal grateful to have been 'a passenger' on recent blockbuster TV shows

Pedro Pascal says it has been an amazing experience to be “a passenger” on blockbuster franchises including The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian. The Hollywood star said much of the work that went into the popular shows was “not on my shoulders” and he was fortunate to “make the contributions that I can make”. Pascal stars in the new HBO zombie-thriller, alongside Bella Ramsey, and is due to reprise his role as the eponymous helmeted hero in season three of Disney’s Star Wars spinoff.