Peaky Blinders supremo unveils film studio space where Cillian Murphy movie will be filmed
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight unveils the location for a major international film and television production space in the Digbeth area of Birmingham.
Digbeth Loc. Studios, which is Knight's brainchild, is already home to projects such as Masterchef and Knight's own BBC drama 'This Town' - and will be the location used for the Peaky Blinders film.
