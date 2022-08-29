Paul Pogba's brother publishes bizarre video promising ‘explosive revelations’

Footballer Paul Pogba’s brother has released a bizarre video in four different languages in which he promises to reveal “explosive” revelations about the World Cup winner. It comes as the former Manchester United midfielder released a statement in which he claimed “an organised gang” have made “threats and extortion attempts” against him. Matthias Pogba, himself a professional footballer, can be seen reading from a script in four separate videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish in which he promises to reveal information about his brother Paul, his agent Rafaela Pimenta and says some of the revelations include Kylian Mbappé.