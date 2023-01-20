Patrick Vieira believes Newcastle are still in contention for a Premier League title ahead of Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Patrick Vieira believes Newcastle are still in contention for a Premier League title ahead of Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

Patrick Vieira previews Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle, kick off 1730 on Saturday January 21. These two teams have shared two goalless draws at St James’ Park this season but Newcastle can claim a 1-0 win thanks to Callum Wilson.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News