Passenger video shows Delta Boeing 717 make landing with broken nose gear

Delta Boeing 717 makes landing with broken nose gear

A Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 landed in Charlotte Douglas International Airport without a nose gear on Wednesday morning.

According to Delta, there were two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 passengers on board.

The pilots successfully landed the plane with a broken nose gear.

The airport has closed the runway and is currently working on removing the aircraft.

There were no injuries reported and all passengers and crew made it to ground safely.

