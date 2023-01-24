Parents of Stormont MLA Alex Easton killed in house fire

Video Team

The parents of Stormont Assembly member Alex Easton have died in a house fire in Co Down. Mr Easton’s mother and father died following the blaze at the property in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor, on Monday morning.

Latest News