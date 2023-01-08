Parents of Natalie McNally are appealing to the public to get in contact with police with information on their daughter's killer's indentity
Avril KinsellaSunday World Video Team
Parents of Natalie McNally are appealing to the public to get in contact with police with information on their daughter's killer's indentity
Popular Videos
Shocking video shows moment gang barge into home at centre of court case.
Belfast dog returned to owners after nine days lost in a forest
Donegal woman makes hilariously disastrous attempt at trying to climb slippery slope
Harry claims William physically attacked him in leaked extract of book
Richard Hinds - Musician who murdered Nicola Furlong - back home after release from prison
Watch MoreMore Videos
Parents of Natalie McNally are appealing to the public to get in contact with police with information on their daughter's killer's indentity
Belfast dog returned to owners after nine days lost in a forest
Harry claims William physically attacked him in leaked extract of book
Shocking video shows moment gang barge into home at centre of court case.
Headlines
Parents of Natalie McNally are appealing to the public to get in contact with police with information on their daughter's killer's indentity
'Natural causes' | No foul play suspected in discovery of man’s body in Rathmines, Dublin
Post mortem | Gardai launch fresh appeal after victim of ‘serious assault’ in Carrigaline dies in hospital
horror | Natalie McNally’s father says he struggled to identify body because of horrific injuries
zero tolerance | Tánaiste tells Bruna Fonseca vigil violence against women must be ‘called out’
Subsidy Increase | Irish parents can claim €252 childcare payment after ‘milestone’ increase
RIP | Widespread sadness as Cork’s ‘voice of sport’ Paudie Palmer Dies following road accident
Murder she vote | Ex pathologist swaps hazmat outfit for glitter on Dancing With The Stars with support of victims’ families
disgraced | Jailed ex-garda Paul Moody will not face charges over historical sex abuse allegations
'Powerful' | Dog follows beloved owner’s coffin to cemetery in ‘beautiful and poignant’ photo
More Videos
Health Minister speaks to media as pressure mounts on Irish healthcare system
Belief is growing and that’s a good sign – Erik ten Hag happy with Man Utd
Mikel Arteta furious with ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions in Newcastle draw
Michael Smith throws nine-darter en route to winning maiden World Championship
Trolley numbers in your local A&E
The five reasons why A&E have been hit with Trolley Crisis
Brady Punch | Portlaoise Prison New Year’s bash ends in drunken brawl as garda killer Aaron Brady attacks inmate
keano uncovered | Roy Keane on his most infamous tackle and his hilarious first date story
examination | Gardaí investigate body of man (40s) discovered in unexplained circumstance in Dublin
EXCLUSIVE | Father Brian D'Arcy: Why resigning was the best decision of Benedict’s reign
under pressure | Paul McGrath – Why Chelsea boss Graham Potter is on the brink
Brutal attack | Co Antrim dad (61) who punched and kicked blind man on the ground spared jail
THREE’S COMPANY | Throuple rumours fly after Una Healy snapped with David Haye and model girlfriend
Mixed bag | Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts thunder and hail amid sunny spells today
Tragedy | Man (40s) dies after collision involving car and horse in Co Monaghan
Guilty plea | GAA coach who groped sleeping victim in taxi finally admits sex assault
Knives out | Nicola Tallant: Noose tightens on Kinahan cartel as associates consider how to save themselves
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed