Parents of missing baby held on suspicion of manslaughter as search continues

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said police had to consider the possibility that the child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon had “come to harm”, given that the pair had now been in police custody for a “significant period of time”. He said: “We have had a significant period of time in custody facility with both Constance and Mark. At this time we have not furthered that information, which has now obviously led to the position where we feel that the risk is getting so great that we now have to consider the possibility that the baby has come to harm.”