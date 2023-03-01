Parents jailed for killing morbidly obese teenage daughter - full sentencing

A mother and father who killed their morbidly obese daughter after leaving her bed-ridden in squalor have been jailed. Kaylea Titford, 16, was found in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”, in soiled clothing and bed linen, following her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020. The teenager’s parents were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court by Mr Justice Griffiths.

