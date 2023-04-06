Parents and teachers hold vigil for four children killed at daycare centre in Brazil

Parents and teachers hold vigil for four children killed at daycare centre in Brazil

Video Team

Schoolteachers and parents on Wednesday night held a vigil outside a daycare center in Brazil where four children were killed and at least four others were wounded by a man who invaded the place with a hatchet. Simone Aparecida, one of the school teacher said when the commotion erupted she wouldn't imagine the graveness of the situation.

Latest News