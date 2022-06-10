Panel investigating assault on Capitol blame Donald Trump for ‘attempted coup’

Liz Cheney described the events of January 6 2021 as "a moment of maximum danger for our republic”. The House panel investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol have laid the blame firmly on former president Donald Trump. The committee said the assault was not spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

