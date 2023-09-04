Owen Farrell says high tackle that led to World Cup suspension ‘a mistake’
Owen Farrell admitted the tackle that resulted in his suspension for Saturday’s World Cup opener against Argentina was a mistake. England’s captain was “gutted” to be unavailable for the pivotal Marseille showdown after his dangerous hit on Wales’ Taine Basham last month resulted in a four-match suspension that ends after the Pool D clash with Japan. Farrell initially had his red card downgraded to a yellow by a disciplinary hearing, only for World Rugby to appeal the decision, which was upheld.